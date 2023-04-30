Country Club Bank GFN Trims Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 55,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 581.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $2,414,213.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,035,143.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBIZ Trading Down 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

