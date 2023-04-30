Country Club Bank GFN Trims Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Evergy were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 91,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 76,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,659,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Evergy Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

EVRG opened at $62.11 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.