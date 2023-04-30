Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $20.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.68.

CPNG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,784,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,925,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 656.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,241,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,964 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Coupang by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,240,000 after buying an additional 6,742,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Coupang by 4,134.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,945,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,460,000 after buying an additional 5,805,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Coupang stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of -335.20 and a beta of 1.35. Coupang has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

