Credit Suisse Group Boosts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $83.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.78% from the company’s previous close.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $58.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

