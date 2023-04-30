Credit Suisse Group Trims Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price to $306.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $331.32.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $320.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.68. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.