Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS) Insider Purchases £970.88 in Stock

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating) insider Thomas Ilube purchased 12,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £970.88 ($1,212.54).

Thomas Ilube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Thomas Ilube bought 24,634 shares of Crossword Cybersecurity stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,970.72 ($2,461.25).

Crossword Cybersecurity Stock Performance

CCS opened at GBX 8.25 ($0.10) on Friday. Crossword Cybersecurity Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 30 ($0.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.73 million, a PE ratio of -412.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.10.

About Crossword Cybersecurity

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks; Trillion, a mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Identiproof that enhances the security and privacy of digital credentials.

