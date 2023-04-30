CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 163.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,651 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $22,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $120.05 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

