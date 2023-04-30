Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2023 earnings at $9.80 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CFR. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.69.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day moving average of $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751 over the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,228,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 551.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,828,000 after acquiring an additional 521,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,310,000 after purchasing an additional 512,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,590,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

