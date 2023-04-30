Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 3,879 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $87,083.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,437,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,276,634.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $65,370.00.
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $436,600.00.
- On Thursday, April 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,837 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $39,330.17.
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $74,980.00.
- On Monday, March 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,125 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $278,775.00.
- On Monday, March 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $375,200.00.
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $167,703.92.
- On Monday, March 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,820.00.
- On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $771,407.10.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 134 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,706.80.
Legacy Housing Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $526.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
