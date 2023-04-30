Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,909,000 after purchasing an additional 102,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,063,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JPM opened at $138.24 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile



JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

