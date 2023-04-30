CX Institutional Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $138.24 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $405.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

