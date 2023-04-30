D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 29,160 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,160 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,844,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 692,129 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,746,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 148,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 146,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,066,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $10.24 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

