D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $530,000 Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 3.0 %

AVY opened at $174.48 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AVY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.29.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

