D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $594,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $179.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.56. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

