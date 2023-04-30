D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $643,000 Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,385 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.85% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFTY. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 41,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FFTY stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69.

About Innovator IBD 50 ETF

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

