D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $684,000 Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 31.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paycom Software Stock Performance

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $290.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.28. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Articles

