D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $711,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dover were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 308.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $146.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.