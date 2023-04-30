D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $739,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,974,193,000 after buying an additional 917,225 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after buying an additional 1,067,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after buying an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after buying an additional 1,584,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after buying an additional 309,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.9 %

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and have sold 33,451 shares valued at $1,276,344. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

