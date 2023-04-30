D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.62% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 26.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFO opened at $8.06 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

