D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $700,000 Investment in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 107,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Trading Down 1.5 %

Altus Power stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $721.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.60. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altus Power Profile

AMPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.