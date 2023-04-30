D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $700,000 Investment in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 107,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.
Altus Power Trading Down 1.5 %
Altus Power stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $721.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.60. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Altus Power Profile
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altus Power (AMPS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.