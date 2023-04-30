D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 10,726 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

CTRA opened at $25.60 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.