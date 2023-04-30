D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 374 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,540 shares of company stock worth $2,009,111. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.77.

NYSE MMC opened at $180.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $180.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

