D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,500 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVA opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $44.15.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $789.21 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 26.00%.

GVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

