D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 15,146 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,146 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Identiv were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INVE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Identiv by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Identiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Identiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Identiv from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Identiv Price Performance

About Identiv

Shares of INVE opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. Identiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

(Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.