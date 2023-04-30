D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 41 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,442,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after buying an additional 289,510 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,612,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,115,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EL opened at $246.72 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.01.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $5,782,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

