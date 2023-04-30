D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,152 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 63,988 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $4,054,279.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,096,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,085,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 63,988 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $4,054,279.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,096,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,085,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 622,016 shares of company stock valued at $40,950,841. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $63.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 116.88% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.24 million. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

