D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $124.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.14. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $114.94 and a one year high of $189.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

