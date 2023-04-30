Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,389 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $78.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

