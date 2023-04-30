Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,908 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $87.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $110.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.