Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 6,492 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 118,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 186,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFC opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

