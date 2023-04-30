Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $304.23 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.93.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.81.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

