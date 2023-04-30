Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,124 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

