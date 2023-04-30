Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 252.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,048 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in FMC by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $123.58 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $136.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.64.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

