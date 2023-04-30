Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,441,000 after purchasing an additional 671,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,915,000 after purchasing an additional 449,691 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,857,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,105,000 after purchasing an additional 99,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

