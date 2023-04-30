Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.95 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,419.00.

Insider Activity

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,277.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,229.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,054.05. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,337.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.