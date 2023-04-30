Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.10% of BlackLine worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BlackLine by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $79.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 35.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at $21,574,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,221 in the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

