Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 115.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

ATO stock opened at $114.14 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.