Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.15 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 983.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.38. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Argus lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

