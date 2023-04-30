Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $228,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 114.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in United Rentals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.0 %

URI opened at $361.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.01 and its 200 day moving average is $378.21. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.