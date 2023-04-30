Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $80.25.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.76%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

