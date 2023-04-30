Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 283,541 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.