Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,136 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $237.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

