Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,900 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $83.05 on Friday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

