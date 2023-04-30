Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 5,326 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $97.30 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $134.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

