Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 646 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

GD stock opened at $218.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

