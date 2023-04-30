Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 311.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,292 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Roku worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,114,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 195,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,596,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,847,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,391,000 after acquiring an additional 444,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 330,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Atlantic Securities raised Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku Stock Performance

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROKU opened at $56.21 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $110.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.