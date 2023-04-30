Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,344,740,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.0 %

KHC opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.