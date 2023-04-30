Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.