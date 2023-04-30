Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 13,294 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,118 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,158,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,976,000 after acquiring an additional 540,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,747,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,684,000 after acquiring an additional 608,662 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.