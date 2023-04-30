Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPS Commerce worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 159,324 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 125,580 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,923,000 after acquiring an additional 87,184 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 408.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 79,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 380,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,300,000 after acquiring an additional 76,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $173,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,901.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $173,542.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,901.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,090 shares of company stock valued at $17,109,076. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPSC stock opened at $147.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.60. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Further Reading

